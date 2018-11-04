Financial Contrast: JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (JW.A) versus John Wiley & Sons (JW.B)

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and John Wiley & Sons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A 0 2 1 0 2.33 John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. Given JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Dividends

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and John Wiley & Sons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A $1.80 billion 1.79 $192.18 million $3.43 16.29 John Wiley & Sons $1.80 billion 1.78 $192.18 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A 11.65% 16.49% 6.80% John Wiley & Sons 11.65% 16.49% 6.80%

Volatility and Risk

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A beats John Wiley & Sons on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

