Financial Counselors Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,845 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $64.32 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

