Financial Counselors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $120.85 and a one year high of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

