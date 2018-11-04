Financial Review: Barings BDC (BBDC) vs. Its Peers

Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Barings BDC to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Barings BDC pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -3.56% 9.00% 4.93% Barings BDC Competitors 14.99% 19.31% 10.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $123.00 million -$28.65 million 6.45 Barings BDC Competitors $2.48 billion $265.99 million 11.28

Barings BDC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC. Barings BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barings BDC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Barings BDC Competitors 442 2003 2369 124 2.44

Barings BDC presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.13%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Barings BDC’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Barings BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barings BDC competitors beat Barings BDC on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

