Financial Review: Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI) and Its Rivals

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS: LEAI) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Legacy Education Alliance to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -0.61% -5.46% 8.73% Legacy Education Alliance Competitors -9.05% -19.86% -4.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $97.73 million $4.29 million 0.93 Legacy Education Alliance Competitors $533.68 million $26.54 million 13.30

Legacy Education Alliance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance. Legacy Education Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Legacy Education Alliance Competitors 190 752 842 27 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Legacy Education Alliance’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Legacy Education Alliance has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

