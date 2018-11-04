Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $13.92 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 17,622,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,986,000 after purchasing an additional 318,162 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,042,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,477,000 after purchasing an additional 980,725 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,352,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,441,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,062,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,763,000 after acquiring an additional 293,250 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $120.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.03 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

