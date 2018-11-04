Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 91,063 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $15,803,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.26.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.