Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,110,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,536,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 118,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $55.17 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.