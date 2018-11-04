Fintech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) Announces November 16th IPO

Fintech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) plans to raise $275 million in an IPO on Friday, November 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 27,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $355.4 million.

Cantor served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. III provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We currently intend to concentrate our efforts in identifying businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry, with particular emphasis on businesses that provide data processing, storage and transmission services, data bases and payment processing services. “.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. III was founded in 2017 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 2929 Arch Street, Suite 1703, Philadelphia, PA 19104-2870 and can be reached via phone at (215) 701-9555.

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.