FireEye (FEYE) PT Raised to $22.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the information security company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 11,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $162,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $25,376.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,571 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,000,378 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $92,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,051 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1,276.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,177,816 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,239 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212,043 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 939,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,735,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,436 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $23,230,000 after acquiring an additional 841,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.