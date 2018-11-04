First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded First Business Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded First Business Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price target on First Business Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 14,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $26.95.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $30,144.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,273 shares in the company, valued at $93,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $580,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

