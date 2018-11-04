First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FCF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

FCF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,316. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.76 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

