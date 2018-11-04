First Financial Corp (THFF) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for First Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get First Financial alerts:

THFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. First Financial has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. First Financial had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.