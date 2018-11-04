First Hawaiian Bank Invests $123,000 in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 71.3% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 335.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $58.98 on Friday. Amc Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 244.50%. The business had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

