First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Stake in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 25.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth $174,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Weight Watchers International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 4,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $286,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,691.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $456,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775 in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Zacks Investment Research raised Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE:WTW opened at $48.13 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Weight Watchers International Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

