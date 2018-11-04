First Merchants Co. (FRME) Receives $49.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In related news, President Michael C. Rechin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $1,277,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,647.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 425,522 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,828,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in First Merchants by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,855. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

