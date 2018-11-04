First National Trust Co Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

