First National Trust Co Buys 5,904 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 9.3% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Nike by 17.5% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nike from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

