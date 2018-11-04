First National Trust Co Takes $236,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Intuit by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $212.98 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $979,337.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,580,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,236 shares of company stock valued at $137,883,071 in the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.