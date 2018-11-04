First Trust Advisors LP Has $29.52 Million Position in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,476,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 412,399 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of ICICI Bank worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 72,668,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931,319 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 43,221,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,001 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 18,481,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,146,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,809,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

IBN opened at $9.59 on Friday. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.40.

IBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.