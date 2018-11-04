Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total transaction of $570,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,052 shares of company stock worth $44,651,762. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $352.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $281.89 and a 52 week high of $432.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.