FLIR Systems (FLIR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $47.36. 1,483,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $55,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 503,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,537 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 217.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 656,278 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 109.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,948,000 after acquiring an additional 643,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 846.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 633,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 566,711 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 23.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 394,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

