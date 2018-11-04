Floor & Decor (FND) PT Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

FND stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 3,459,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,861. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.01. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $279,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 307.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

