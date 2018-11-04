Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Vertical Group lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

FLO traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $18.77. 2,658,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,761. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 380.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

