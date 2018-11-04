Fly Leasing (FLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Fly Leasing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of FLY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 35,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,010. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 110.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 91,953 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the second quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. 49.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

