Flycoin (FLY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Flycoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Flycoin coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on major exchanges. Flycoin has a market cap of $223,386.00 and $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flycoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000149 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000661 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flycoin

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Buying and Selling Flycoin

Flycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.