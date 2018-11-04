Fmr LLC Purchases 1,752,402 Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,709,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752,402 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners worth $182,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 1,085,000.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,437,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,323,000 after acquiring an additional 489,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Boardwalk Pipeline Partners alerts:

Shares of BWP stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids and other hydrocarbons (NGLs) pipeline and storage systems in the United States. It operates interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, which are located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.