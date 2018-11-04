Fmr LLC Sells 1,043,826 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,325,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043,826 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Caretrust REIT worth $172,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,805,000 after buying an additional 1,948,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after buying an additional 712,936 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 70.69%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Further Reading: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.