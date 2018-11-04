Footy Cash (XFT) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Footy Cash has a market cap of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footy Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00028010 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000455 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000555 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Footy Cash Profile

Footy Cash (CRYPTO:XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash.

Footy Cash Coin Trading

Footy Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

