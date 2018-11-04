Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Position Raised by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fortinet worth $35,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Fortinet by 4,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $72.56 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortinet from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $825,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $144,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $93,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,540 shares of company stock worth $1,107,574. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.