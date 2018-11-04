Fortuna (FOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $9.00 Million

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, FCoin, HitBTC and IDAX. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $634,240.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00151027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00261142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.93 or 0.09844619 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,938,941 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Kucoin, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

