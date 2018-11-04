Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Simmons raised Forum Energy Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Forum Energy Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

FET stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after acquiring an additional 529,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 32.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,201,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

