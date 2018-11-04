Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,129,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.87% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FET opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.19 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FET shares. ValuEngine lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

