Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

NYSE HON opened at $145.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $167.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.