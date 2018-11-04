Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) received a $15.00 price target from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

FBM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

NYSE FBM opened at $10.75 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $461.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3,253.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.