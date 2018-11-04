Fox Factory Holding Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fox Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.33 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Fox Factory stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $191,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William H. Katherman sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $459,226.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,216 shares of company stock worth $11,906,170. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 216,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 196,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 85,388 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

