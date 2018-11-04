Franco Nevada (FNV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franco Nevada to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $74.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

