Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

FSB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 54,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $34,983.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,414.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah L. Meyerrose sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $279,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 57.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the third quarter worth about $923,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 35.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 123.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

