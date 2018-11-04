Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley raised Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.78 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.44 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

