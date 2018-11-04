Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Head-To-Head Survey

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 2 11 6 0 2.21 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.93%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.23%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 15.80% 22.63% 7.53% Opiant Pharmaceuticals -449.52% -471.43% -190.80%

Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend. Freeport-McMoRan pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $16.40 billion 1.08 $1.82 billion $1.17 10.46 Opiant Pharmaceuticals $18.45 million 2.85 $6.58 million $2.94 6.00

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Opiant Pharmaceuticals. Opiant Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas assets comprising oil and natural gas production onshore in South Louisiana; and on the Gulf of Mexico shelf and oil production offshore California. As of December 31, 2017, the company's estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 86.7 billion pounds of copper, 23.5 million ounces of gold, and 2.84 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as estimated proved developed oil and natural gas reserves totaled 10.1 million barrels of oil equivalents. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

