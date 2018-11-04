Freicoin Market Capitalization Reaches $214,274.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $214,274.00 and $199.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000380 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000340 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000170 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,697,782 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

