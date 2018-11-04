Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in LCI Industries (LCII)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,866,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on LCI Industries from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

LCII opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.17. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $604.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.93 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

