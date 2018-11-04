Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Instructure Inc (INST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,603 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Instructure were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INST. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Instructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Instructure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Instructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Instructure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INST. Macquarie downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MED downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Instructure Inc has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. Instructure’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Instructure Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST).

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.