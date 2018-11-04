Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $16.73 Million Holdings in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,742 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 152,873 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,277 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,365 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,546 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cree to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.05.

In other news, EVP David Todd Emerson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $51.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $408.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

