Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FPE. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.51 ($52.92).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €39.90 ($46.40) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

