FuckToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (FUCK)

FuckToken (CURRENCY:FUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, FuckToken has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. FuckToken has a total market capitalization of $990,639.00 and $0.00 worth of FuckToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuckToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FuckToken Token Profile

FuckToken was first traded on June 2nd, 2017. FuckToken’s total supply is 70,856,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,144,264 tokens. The official website for FuckToken is fucktoken.com. The Reddit community for FuckToken is /r/FuckToken. FuckToken’s official Twitter account is @FuckToken.

Buying and Selling FuckToken

