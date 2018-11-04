FutCoin Price Down 63.2% Over Last Week (FUTC)

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One FutCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FutCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FutCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027511 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00024295 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005624 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00041974 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00086333 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FutCoin Profile

FutCoin (FUTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2015. The official website for FutCoin is fut-coin.com. FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__.

FutCoin Coin Trading

FutCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FutCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FutCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

