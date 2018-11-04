FY2018 Earnings Forecast for ORBCOMM Inc Issued By First Analysis (ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) – Analysts at First Analysis lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for ORBCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. First Analysis analyst now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). First Analysis also issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORBC. BidaskClub lowered ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 930,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,103,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $12,674,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 138.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after buying an additional 969,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 726,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,656,000 after buying an additional 615,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 191.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

