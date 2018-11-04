FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Rambus in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 45.18% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 471.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles Kissner sold 5,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $62,438.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,144.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.