FY2018 EPS Estimates for Ameren Corp (AEE) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ameren in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Ameren stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

